Kwankwaso donates N40m to foreign medical students

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano Central) yesterday donated over N40 million to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in various institutions in Egypt and Sudan.

Kwankwaso said the donation is to help in the upkeep of the students, who he described as the future hope of the state.

The former governor who spoke through vice chairman, House of representative Committee on Sports , Dr Nuhu Danburam, at the Kwankwasiyya Foundation fund raising programme in Kano.

Members of the Kwankwasiyya raised N41 million through voluntary donations for onward distribution to the benefitting foreign students on behalf of Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso vowed to continue to support educational programmes that will contribute to uplift of the state.

He said Kano indigenes studying various courses overseas deserve all the support to complete their programmes.

On successful completion of their studies, he said they are expected to return and contribute their quota to national development.

He insisted the planned visit to the state by Kwankwaso on January 30 has not been rescheduled.

Danburam appealed to Kwankwasiyya adherents to work hard to ensure the planned visit to Kano by Kwankwaso is peaceful and symbolic.

