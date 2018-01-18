 Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students | Nigeria Today
Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Thursday donated over N40 million to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in various institutions located in Egypt and Sudan. Kwankwaso said the donation is to help in the upkeep of the students, who he described as the future hope of the state. The senator, who is the immediate […]

