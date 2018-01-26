Kwankwaso vows to visit Kano despite police warning

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has declared that no one can stop him from travelling to his home state. He said he will go there peacefully to see his constituents. The Kano Command of the police had warned Kwankwaso, who is now a serving senator, against visiting Kano. The State Police Commissioner, […]

Kwankwaso vows to visit Kano despite police warning

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

