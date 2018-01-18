Kwara governor dissolves cabinet

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday dissolved the state executive council.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, said all special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants are affected by the dissolution.

According to the statement, Governor Ahmed directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries and assured citizens that additional measures have been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council.

Alhaji Gold added that the governor thanked the former executive council members, special advisers and assistants for their valuable service and contributions and wished them the best of luck in their future engagements.

