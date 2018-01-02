Kwara Police Arrest 22 More Over New Year Church Attack

Thirty two hoodlums are now in police custody in Ilorin, Kwara State in connection with an attack on a church during Cross Over service. Twenty two more hoodlums were picked up on Tuesday following an initial arrest of 10 of the hoodlums on Monday. However, the Kwara State Police Command dispelled rumours that the attack…

The post Kwara Police Arrest 22 More Over New Year Church Attack appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

