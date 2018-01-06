Kwara State vows to jail child traffickers – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kwara State vows to jail child traffickers
Daily Trust
The Kwara State Government has warned that jail-term awaits people caught in child-trafficking as well as pedophiles in the state. Dr Asiata Saka, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, gave the warning on Saturday during the …
