A 12-year-old girl was among those injured by fireworks‚ prompting a warning from KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo. At Pietermaritzburg's Edendale Hospital – where Dhlomo was conducting a New Year's Day visit to‚ among other things‚ visit …
More than 50 New Year's babies in KZN
