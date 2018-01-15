Labourer Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Supervisor In Ogun – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Labourer Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Supervisor In Ogun
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Police in Ogun state have arrested one Jacob Monday, a labourer in a rice plantation, for alleged armed robbery and attempted murder of his supervisor. The suspect, who was arrested on the 2nd of January 2018 had allegedly attacked the …
Farm labourer attacks supervisor, steals workers' salary
Worker robs supervisor on pay day
Command nabs labourer for robbing supervisor
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!