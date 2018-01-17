Lady Commends EcoBank, MTN For Refunding N15k Online Airtime Mistake
A Twitter user identified as Sylvia (@magicE4ma) has expressed appreciation to EcoBank and MTN Nigeria for coming to her aid after she mistakenly bought N15,000 instead of N1,500 airtime through MTN Virtual Top-Up (VTU) from her bank account. She disclosed that she was crying and could not sleep after the incident, until EcoBank intervened by […]
The post Lady Commends EcoBank, MTN For Refunding N15k Online Airtime Mistake appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
