Lady Shares Conversation With A Guys Asking For Sex Before Offering Her A Job
First of all, this right here is a common knowledge and yes, getting a job this days in Nigeria is 99% not assured. But for the fact that guys or should I say bosses do this openly and notoriously makes it down right annoying.
Someone shared this whatsapp chat on social media, between a lady, and a guy who promised to give her a job. And apparently, the employer, Harry says he’d employ the lady as his secretary, but she has to be his sex slave ‘kind of’.
This is indeed pathetic. See what she shared below…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!