Lagos Airport security impounds Davido's 17 luggage after fight with bodyguards
Vanguard
Lagos Airport security impounds Davido's 17 luggage after fight with bodyguards
Vanguard
Security agencies attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos have impounded 17 check-in luggages of the Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido after his bodyguards beat up Federal Airports Authority of …
