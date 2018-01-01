Lagos announces movement restriction in Agege over Pen Cinema Bridge
Lagos State Government on Monday announced plans to enforce partial restriction of movement for motorists in Agege axis to accelerate the ongoing construction of Pen Cinema Flyover starting from January 4, 2018. In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Olujimi Hotonu, the State Government said there would be a […]
