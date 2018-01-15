Lagos arrests 30 cart pushers for dumping refuse on road median

30 cart pushers who dumped their refuse indiscriminately on some roads in Lagos in the middle of the night, have been arrested by the Lagos State Government. Speaking on the arrest of the cart pushers, Chairman of the State’s Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the activities […]

