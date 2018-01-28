Lagos Elders Council kicks against cattle colony proposal

The Lagos Elders Council has rejected cattle colonies proposed by the Federal Government, describing the idea as a time bomb.

In a statement, General Secretary, Chief Sunbo Onitiri, said the suggestion was made to favour Fulani herdsmen rampaging the nooks and crannies of the country, destroying people, crops and property.

The group said: “We are not against northerners as a people. This is also not a hate speech. Since the Buhari administration came on board May 29, 2015, 15 major appointments have been made, which placed northerners in full control of power. These are Inspector general of Police, National Security Officer, Secretary to the Government, and Chief of Staff to the President. Of the 22 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, 15 are northerners. Also are: Director-General, Department of State Services, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“The Nigerian Army and Air Force are headed by northerners. Also are: Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Services, Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and Head of the Nigerian Ports Authority. Also are the Accountant-General of the Federation, Controller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, and the Chairman Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reform.”

The Council claimed the appointments raised a fundamental question on the intention of the Buhari administration, alleging it has been hijacked by a northern cabal.

“It would, therefore, be fool-hardy for southerners to allow the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies in southern states.”

The body urged the Federal Government to begin the process of restructuring Nigeria, declare Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group, provide a suitable environment for businesses to thrive, and empower youths.

“All the tribal and nepotistic appointments of northern Fulani in the strategic national security portfolios should be reversed, because it is a flagrant violation of the provisions of our Federal Character Commission and a fundamental breach of the constitution,” it said.



Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

