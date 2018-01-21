Lagos Employs 8,500 Street Sweepers

The Lagos State Government has during the weekend employed the services of at least 8,500 street sweepers under the new Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) to keep the Lagos metropolis clean.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, made this known at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja after inaugurating the new Board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) now to be headed by a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police as Corps Marshal, Daniel Isiofia,

Ambode was quoted as saying: “Another key aspect of the initiative is that it will create jobs. As we speak to you, we have employed over 8500 new street sweepers that are being deployed across the State and the target is 27,500. So, every part of Lagos will have street sweepers that are unique to them and live in their neighborhood. “Once again, I want to reassure the people that we are on top of the issues here; we promise that you will see a marked improvement and we are totally committed to that. God helping us, we will deliver one of the cleanest cities in the world.”

Speaking on behalf of the governor, his Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said concerted efforts were ongoing to clear the heaps of refuse across the metropolis, and assured that there would be marked improvement in coming days.

He said, “We are all living witnesses to the restructuring we are trying to do in the environmental sector. That restructuring culminated in the introduction of CLI which is focused at ensuring that the way we clean Lagos is comparable to what is being done in first class cities in the world. “As a result, we are changing the way environment in Lagos is being managed and to help us to achieve that, this Sanitation Corp is important. But more importantly now is to speak to the fact that yes, we are having some challenges in the area of waste management in Lagos today. We all live in Lagos but I want to reaffirm that we are doing everything to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past.”

