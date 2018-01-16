Lagos gas explosion kills 12, injure many

No fewer than 12 people were killed yesterday and several others injured at Second Coming Gas Filling Station in Magodo and a local gas retail shop at Ajara Vetho in Badagry, Lagos State. At Magodo, ten people were killed from the explosion which eyewitnesses attributed to leakage from the gas plant. Operatives of the Lagos […]

