Lagos Government seals off Petrol Station of Suspected Badoo Cult Kingpin Abayomi Alaka

The Lagos State Government has sealed off the petrol station and event centre belonging to suspected Badoo Cult kingpin Abayomi Kamal Alaka. According to the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the properties, located along Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin Road in Sabo area of Ikorodu, were sealed off for violating Section 60 of the State’s Urban and […]

The post Lagos Government seals off Petrol Station of Suspected Badoo Cult Kingpin Abayomi Alaka appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

