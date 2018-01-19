 Lagos govt commends civil servants – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Lagos govt commends civil servants – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Lagos govt commends civil servants
Vanguard
LAGOS—LAGOS State Government said the reason why the State Civil Service has always being in the forefront of innovation and dynamic effectiveness in the country is because it meets up with global demand and constant changes in Information Technology
Ensuring Impactful, Influential, And Inspirational Leadership At The Lagos State Civil Service

