Lagos Police uncovers Badoo Shrine in Ogun

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, uncovered a shrine at Ayegbami quarters, Imosan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, where suspected Badoo cult members take oath before going on operations. The shrine was discovered in an operation carried out by the command, SARS and the Lagos State task force, following an arrest of some suspected badoo cult […]

The post Lagos Police uncovers Badoo Shrine in Ogun appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

