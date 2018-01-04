Lagos seals Badoo cult kingpin, Alaka’s filling station, hotel, event centre

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, sealed a petrol filling station, a hotel and event centre belonging to a suspected Badoo cult kingpin, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the structures, situated along Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin Road in Sabo area of Ikorodu, were sealed for violating the state’s Urban and Regional Planning Law, 2010.

The Police had, on December 22, 2017, declared Alaka, who is believed to be the ring leader of the Badoo cult, wanted in connection with series of killings and activities of the Badoo cult group in Ikorodu and Epe area of the state.

Ayorinde said the order sealing off the structures was in pursuant to Section 60 of the said law.

According to Ayorinde, “the Lagos State Government is joining the Police in asking the said Alaka to come out of hiding and submit himself to the law in his own interest.

“The state government has also enjoined the Police to offer the public a reward for any useful information on the owner of the Alaka Filling Station, Hotel and Event Centre in Ikorodu.

“The government is once again asking its citizens to go about their businesses without fear. We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the state safe in 2018.”

