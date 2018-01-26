Lagos State Government Mourns Death Of Deji Tinubu

By Adeboye Amosu: The Lagos State Government has expressed it’s shock and disbelief over the sudden death of Governor Ambode’s Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperattives, Mr Deji Tinubu, reports Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN).

Deji Tinubu, a former chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission and seasoned sports analyst reportedly slumped and passed away while playing a five aside match with fellow participants at the ongoing retreat of members of the Lagos State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe on Thursday evening.

Doctors and nurses rushed to give him first aid and he was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Epe where he was confirmed dead.

“We are still in shock. All of us at the State Executive Council are in disbelief. He was a good and committed patriot who brought his passion to his job.

“He was a gentleman who maintained excellent team spirit. We shall miss him,” reads a press statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan..

An autopsy is expected to b​​e carried out while burial arrangements will be announced by the family.

The late Deji Tinubu was the son of late Kafaru Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers.

Tinubu was sworn in as Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the State’s Sports Commission on October 19, 2015. He was recently moved to take up his new portfolio.

He is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu and wife, Yemisi.

