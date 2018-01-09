Lagos State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Freshers Matriculation Date Scheduled.
The Lagos State Polytechnic wishes to notify all newly admitted students that the management has scheduled a date for the matriculation ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session. The matriculation date has been scheduled for Saturday 13th January, 2018. LASPOTECH MATRICULATION CEREMONY DETAILS 2017/18 The Joint Matriculation Ceremony for all fresh students in the …
The post Lagos State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Freshers Matriculation Date Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!