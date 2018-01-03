Lagos State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Returning Students Course Registration Deadline Announced.

This is to inform all returning students of Lagos State Polytechnic that the Course Registration Deadline for 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. However, All HND I Students are hereby informed that the registration period has been extended by one week. The new date for closure of the portal is now Sunday, January 7, 2018. …

