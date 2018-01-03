Lagos State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Returning Students Course Registration Deadline Announced.
This is to inform all returning students of Lagos State Polytechnic that the Course Registration Deadline for 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. However, All HND I Students are hereby informed that the registration period has been extended by one week. The new date for closure of the portal is now Sunday, January 7, 2018. …
The post Lagos State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Returning Students Course Registration Deadline Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!