Lagos State University 2017 Sandwich Degree Matriculation /Orientation Schedule Of Events.

This is to inform all newly admitted students of the Lagos State University theta the management has announced the institutions Matriculation Ceremony and Orientation Programme for the 2017 Modular Year. The date has been scheduled as follows: DATE: Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 TIME: 10:00am – 11:00am (Matriculation Ceremony) 11:00am – 1:00pm (Orientation Programme) VENUE: University …

