Lagos to London: Watch Boiler Room’s documentary on Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance

From Nigeria to the world, Boiler Room followed Wizkid on his international journey to superstardom — from his hometown in Nigeria to a sold-out show at Royal Albert Hall along the way. The documentary involves clips from his Royal Albert Hall performance and Felabration performance as well as his interview with Boiler Room. Watch the […]

The post Lagos to London: Watch Boiler Room’s documentary on Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance appeared first on BellaNaija.

