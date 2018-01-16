 Lalong encourages families of fallen heroes | Nigeria Today
Lalong encourages families of fallen heroes

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

MEN of the Nigeria Armed Forces in Plateau State on Monday remembered the fallen heroes who fought for the peace of the country. Governor Simon Lalong, who supervised the parades, encouraged families of fallen heroes and those alive not to see their sacrifices for the nation as being in vain, as they did what they […]

