Lanre Lawanson joins Kunle Afolayan, Banky W at New York Film Academy

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Twenty-two years old CEO of MadHouse and Music Video Director, Lanre Lawanson   proved the popular saying right that Africans are the ones leading in the world today by being one of the young few in Africa to ever attend the New York Film Academy in pursuit of a master’s degree in Film Making.

Nigerian singer Banky Wellington attends “The Wedding Party” premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 8, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. /AFP

The young Film maker joins Kunle Afolayan, Banky W in pursuing a master’s degree in the prestigious Film Academy.

The New York Film Academy offers camps, short-term workshops, conservatory-style programs, and degree programs. The Academy’s one- and two-year conservatory-style programs include topics in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Producing, Screenwriting, 3D Animation, Cinematography, Broadcast Journalism, Photography, Graphic Design, Musical Theatre, and Game Design; as well as an accelerated three-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree programs in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Producing, Screenwriting, 3D Animation Grand and Graphic Design.

