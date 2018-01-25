 Lassa fever: Anambra bans drinking of garri | Nigeria Today
Lassa fever: Anambra bans drinking of garri

The Anambra State Government has prohibited the drinking of garri in the state as a measure to prevent the contraction of Lassa fever. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, announced the ban while educating residents of the state on measures to prevent the disease, which is spreading in parts of the country. Anambra […]

