 Lassa fever: Anambra Govt warns residents of garri consumption | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lassa fever: Anambra Govt warns residents of garri consumption

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Anambra State government has urged residents of the state to be wary of the kind of garri they consume due to the prevalent spread of Lassa fever in the country. Speaking yesterday during a radio programme, ‘Anambra Talks,’ the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike cautioned against the purchase of garri products from certain […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.