Lassa fever claims 21 lives , affects 10 health workers

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, National Coordinator, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 21 deaths have been recorded from the 77 confirmed cases in the current outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria. Ihekweazu disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council meeting of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja on Tuesday. He said that of the 77 confirmed cases, 10 affected health workers.

