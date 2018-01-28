 Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths | Nigeria Today
Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole on Saturday attributed the increasing number of Health worker getting infected with Lassa Fever to their refusal to take necessary precaution while treating patients in hospitals. Adewole who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State when he paid a courtesy call on the state Governor, Chief David Umahi described the […]

