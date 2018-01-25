Lassa Fever Kills 16 in Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Others

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control yesterday said Lassa fever has killed 16 people in Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kogi and Benue.

It also said 61 cases have been confirmed.

According to the agency, 10 health care workers have been infected in four states. Seven died in Ebonyi. One in Nasarawa. One in Kogi and one in Benue.

A statement by the agency reads: “Following the increasing number of Lassa fever cases reported from several States across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response to the outbreak on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The EOC has deployed Rapid Response Teams to the most affected States- Ebonyi, Ondo and Edo States. The RRTs are supporting the States in response coordination, contact tracing, case management, risk communication and strengthening infection prevention and control practices. Emergency supplies have also been sent to treatment centres in all affected States.

“Since the beginning of 2018, a total number of 107 suspected Lassa fever cases have been recorded in ten states: Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo and Lagos States. As at 21st January 2018, the total number of confirmed cases is 61, with 16 deaths recorded. Ten health care workers have been infected in four States (Ebonyi – 7, Nasarawa – 1, Kogi – 1 and Benue – 1) with three deaths in Ebonyi State.

“NCDC is collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, African Field Epidemiology Network, US Centers for Disease Control, University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB), Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) and other agencies, in supporting the response in the affected states.”

The agency went on: “Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents. Person-to- person transmission can also occur, particularly in hospital environment in the absence of adequate infection control measures. Health care workers in health facilities are particularly at risk of contracting the disease, especially where infection prevention and control procedures are not strictly adhered to.

“Lassa fever can be prevented through practicing good personal hygiene and proper environmental sanitation. Effective measures include storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households, and other measures to discourage rodents from entering homes. Hand washing should be practiced frequently.

“Health care workers are again reminded that Lassa fever presents initially like any other disease causing a febrile illness such as malaria; and are advised to practice standard precautions at all times, maintaining a high index of suspicion. Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) must be applied to all suspected cases of malaria. When the RDT is negative, other causes of febrile illness including Lassa fever should be considered. Accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment increase the chances of survival.

“Family members who are providing care for patients with Lassa fever are advised to take extra caution. In addition, States are encouraged to ensure safe and dignified burial practices for patients who die from Lassa fever.”

The Bayelsa State government yesterday said it had taken measures to protect residents from the spread of Lassa Fever.

Commissioner for Health Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu said though no case of the fever had been reported in any part of the state, the government rolled out programmes to stop outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Speaking while presenting his ministry’s scorecard at the ongoing Inter-Ministerial/Agency Briefing at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, he said the people were being sensitised on the need to maintain hygienic environment.

He said: “There is no reported case of Lassa Fever in any part of the state but our people need to be conscious of their environment and if there is any incident of the disease, please report it to the nearest hospital for prompt attention.

“We need to be proactive in the way and manner we handle health related and other issues, that is why the present administration is committing so much to the sector.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Lassa Fever Kills 16 in Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Others appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

