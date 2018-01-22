Lassa fever kills doctor who treated seven-month-old baby of the disease

Tragedy struck Sunday night as the medical doctor who contracted Lasa fever while treating a seven-month-old victim baby has himself died of the disease. The baby had earlier passed on last Saturday just one day of being admitted. Our correspondent learnt that late Doctor Idowu Ahmed died in Irua Edo State where he was being […]

