 Lassa Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Govt. Confirm 2 Deaths | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lassa Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Govt. Confirm 2 Deaths

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umazuruike has confirmed the death of a doctor, and a nurse with the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki following an outbreak of Lassa Fever outbreak in the state last week. Briefing journalist in his office, Dr. Umezurike who said that to avert panic and continued tension in the […]

The post Lassa Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Govt. Confirm 2 Deaths appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.