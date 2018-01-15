Lassa Fever Resurfaces Again In Nigeria, Kills 2 Residents Doctors In Ebonyi State (Photo)

Dear Colleagues, There seems to be an outbreak of lassa fever in Abakaliki,Ebonyi State as we lost 2 Resident Doctors today,Dr Felix Ali,Dept of Community Medicine & Dr Abel Sunday Udo, Dept of Otorhinolaryngology,FETHA.. Dr Felix Ali had complications of Lassa fever & he was taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital,Irrua where he eventually died.. Dr […]

The post Lassa Fever Resurfaces Again In Nigeria, Kills 2 Residents Doctors In Ebonyi State (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

