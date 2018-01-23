Lassa fever: Umahi pays unscheduled visit to health ministry

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday paid unscheduled visit to the state Ministry of Health as part of measure to end the intermittent outbreak of Lassa fever in the State.

The governor while inspecting the ministry of health at the Centenary City, Abakaliki expressed displeasure over the condition of the ministry and warned that his next visit would attract severe punishment of any health workers found wanting.

He said his administration will no longer condone lackadaisical attitude to work by staff of the Ministry adding, “I take this first visit as a warning, the next time I shall visit again, it will be action. It will be action because it is not funny to see the environment of the ministry of health dirty.

“At the moment, we are battling with outbreak of Lassa fever, the ministry of health should be the leading example in our drive to maintain a healthy environment.”

I am surprised to see that your staircase and other parts of the building have been covered by cobweb and I make bold to say that this is unacceptable. Health workers who recieve CONHESS and CONMESS should be able to be dedicated to work”

He further disclosed that any worker who absents him or herself from duty would be greeted with instant dismissal.

