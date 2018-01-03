 Late Lawal Kaita was a fearless democrat – Atiku Abubakar | Nigeria Today
Late Lawal Kaita was a fearless democrat – Atiku Abubakar

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described late former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita as a fearless democrat whose immense contributions to Nigeria’s democratic struggles would be “etched in brass”. Abubakar in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described Kaita as a man of remarkable virtues who inspired whoever interacted…

The post Late Lawal Kaita was a fearless democrat – Atiku Abubakar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

