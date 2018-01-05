Late strikes from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku see Manchester United safely through to round four – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Late strikes from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku see Manchester United safely through to round four
The Independent
How would Manchester United's last few weeks have panned out if Jesse Lingard was not enjoying the finest form of his career so far? There were some who questioned the club's decision to hand the much-maligned academy graduate a new £100,000-a-week …
'Messi Lingard' bails out wasteful Rashford as Man Utd break down Derby
Lingard stunner propels United to FA Cup win
Manchester United 2-0 Derby RECAP as Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku score to put hosts into FA Cup fourth round
