Lateef Adedimeji, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Taiwo Ibikunle Star in Tolu Fagbure’s “Inu Ogba”
Inu Ogba is our usual Nollywood romantic ‘happily ever after’ drama story with a different twist; though everything still ends happily for everyone, the love triangle takes an unexpected turn away from the established expectations. What sets the movie apart distinctly is the metaphoric setting within a University Campus which is used to represent the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!