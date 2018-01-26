Laura Ikeji Publishes Book On How To Make Money On Instagram – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Laura Ikeji Publishes Book On How To Make Money On Instagram
Information Nigeria
Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji's sister and media personality, Laura Ikeji has now become an author as she publishes book on how to make money on Instagram. The mother of one claimed she got famous from just dedicating her time to Instagram. She wrote …
Laura Ikeji Speaks On Her Relationship With Her Step Children
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!