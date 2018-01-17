 Lawmaker awards scholarship to 200 students in Taraba | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawmaker awards scholarship to 200 students in Taraba

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Member representing Ussa Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly Hon. Habila Timothy Anderifun yesterday awarded scholarship to 200 students from his constituency studying in various tertiary institutions across the country. Speaking during the flag off of the scholarship award at Eloheem Suit Jalingo, Habila said he was moved to reach out to the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.