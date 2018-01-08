Lawmaker to FG: Proscribe violent herdsmen as terrorists
MEMBER representing Logo State Constituency at the Benue House of Assembly, Terna-Kester Kyenge, has urged the federal government to declare violent Fulani herdsmen as terrorists and also treat them as such. His appeal was contained in a statement issued to Nigerian Pilot at the weekend in Abuja, demanding the state and federal government to declare […]
