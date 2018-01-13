 Lawmaker urges INEC to reduce number of political parties | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawmaker urges INEC to reduce number of political parties

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A lawmaker in Lagos, Mr Victor Akande, on Friday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to reduce the number of political parties in Nigeria in order to make the electoral process less cumbersome. Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave this suggestion in an interview with the News […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.