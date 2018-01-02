 LCCI projects 3% GDP growth in 2018 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
LCCI projects 3% GDP growth in 2018 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018


LCCI projects 3% GDP growth in 2018
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has projected the country's GDP growth to rise by three percent in 2018, given the prevailing economic fundamentals and government's commitment to sustain economic reforms. Muda Yusuf, LCCI boss. The

