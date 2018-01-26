LCCI urges liberalization of downstream sector, concession of oil pipelines
Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called on the Federal Government to urgently liberalise the downstream petroleum sector to end the recurring fuel scarcity in the country. President of the Chamber, Babatunde Ruwase, made the call on Wednesday in Lagos during a media briefing on the State of the Nation. He said that […]
