Lead singer of Irish rock band Cranberries dies at 46

Associated Press

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.

O’Riordan died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Holmes said the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger” that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album “Something Else” in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O’Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

