Leave Politics For Politicians, Presidency Tells CAN

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja The presidency has faulted a statement credited to the General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake in which he said President Muhammadu Buhari was not running Nigeria according to the dictates of the Democratic values in the Constitution and has no respect for Human Rights, Rule […]

The post Leave Politics For Politicians, Presidency Tells CAN appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

