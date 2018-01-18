“Leaving YBNL Has Helped Me Grow” – Lilkesh

Former YBNL star, Lilkesh who left the label some months ago has revealed that parting ways with Olamide’s record label to establish his own label, YAGI has contributed so much to his growth as an individual and as an artiste.

In an interview with Saturday Beats;

“I was not scared when I took the step to leave Olamide’s record label”, he said. “I am never scared; I just knew it was the right move, so I was never scared. So far, I think the steps have helped me more as a person and as a brand. For one, I am a better person mentally and right now, I am not an instrument for the growth of someone’s business. Instead, I am instrumental to my own growth”.

While appreciating the support and motivation from fans, Lilkesh further stated that he has been able to prove to prove his worth as brilliant artiste by releasing numerous hits after YBNL exit.

“Looking at the financial side as well, it was a good step. I cannot say I would reap what I have sown immediately, but every move I make now is to ensure I have a brighter future. I am doing all this for the future. When I announced that I left Olamide’s record label, some people were skeptical, but I proved them wrong by releasing hit songs. To me, there was no option of failure; it was a win-win situation. That was my strength and my fans have been so amazing in motivating me. Thanks to my fans. With little effort, the results have always been amazing”.

