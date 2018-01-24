 Lee Johnson puts Bristol City back on map and plots Premier League course – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lee Johnson puts Bristol City back on map and plots Premier League course – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Lee Johnson puts Bristol City back on map and plots Premier League course
The Guardian
After the tantalising and rip-roaring first leg, Pep Guardiola invited Lee Johnson and his Bristol City coaching staff in to his office to talk over what was a truly glorious advert for football. They bounced questions off each other, which included
Man City can learn from Bristol City tie for Champions League – Pep GuardiolaBBC Sport
Guardiola pleased with Carabao semi win as City 'will be judged by trophies'ESPN.co.uk
Pep Guardiola dreaming of Wembley win after Manchester City victoryBelfast Telegraph
Reuters –The Times –Goal.com –SkySports
all 328 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.