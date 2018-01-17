Leicester advance in FA Cup as Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first goal in English football to be awarded using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as Leicester City advanced in the English FA Cup. The former English Premier League champions reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 replay victory over third-tier Fleetwood Town on Tuesday. Iheanacho, who […]
The post Leicester advance in FA Cup as Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!